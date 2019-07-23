BAXTER — Blake Enlow, 52 of Baxter, passed away suddenly on the early morning hours of July 23, 2019 at his home.

Blake was born May 22, 1967 to Jim and Billie Amburgey Enlow. He was a 1985 graduate of Harlan High School where he was a proud member of the Green Dragon Football Team, while at Harlan he was a proud member of the Harlan Boys Choir. He received a scholarship to play football at Georgetown College and in 1991 graduated from LMU. He currently served as President/CEO of Highland Housing in London, KY.

Blake was very involved in his community and tried to enrich the lives of Harlan Countians in anyway. He was always eager to talk, often encouraging to others, and always made others laugh with his wit and perspective on life. Most importantly he had a tremendous love for his son and family.

Blake was preceded in death by his beloved father, Jim Enlow; his grandparents, Walter Enlow, Alvin and Clara Amburgey; his mother in law, Sandra Sigmon.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Fee Enlow; son Kaleb Enlow; his mother, Billie Enlow; 2 brothers, Jimmy (Teresa) Enlow, Alvin Enlow; nieces and nephews, Colin and Delaney Enlow, Deven (Katrina) Enlow and their children, Gaven, Andrew, and Whitley, Brad Enlow and his son, Danny; father in law, Kernie Fee; he leaves a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 2:00 pm on Saturday until 4:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Blake's life will be held at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Blake Enlow.