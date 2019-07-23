PINEVILLE — Bradley Eugene Bullins, age 26, Pineville, KY, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born December 15, 1992 in Knoxville, TN, the son of Rick and Charlotte Bullins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Eugene Bullins, Eva Cavens, Charles Orick and Janie Orick.

He is survived by his parents: Rick and Charlotte Bullins; wife, Allison Bullins; sons: Bradon and Christian Bullins; brother, Charles (Jennifer) Kinningham; nephews: Alex, Hayden, and Ethan Kinningham; niece, Hannah Kinningham; special aunts and uncles: Bill & Judy Bayless and Mike & Debbie Orick; special friends, Cody Hunter, Robert Sexton, and John Michael Cobb; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Bannister officiating. Interment will follow at Barnett Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

