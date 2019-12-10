HARROGATE - Callie Mae Jones Welch, 97 of Harrogate, TN, our remarkable mother and "Granny" to so many, joined our Dad in Heaven on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1921 and was the daughter of M.C. and Alice Jones. Callie was the longest living member of East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church in Middlesboro. She brought up her six children in a Christian home and they continued to receive her encouragement and advice to the end. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

In addition to her parents, Callie was preceded in death by her husband of 79 years, Cortus Welch, sons Donald Welch and Edward Welch; granddaughter, Lisa Edlin, and son-in-law, Dewey Gilbert, and she was the last of all her siblings.

Survivors include daughters, Wanda Gilbert, Patricia Lawson and husband, Stan; sons, Howard Welch and wife, Carolyn and Charles Welch and wife, Marsha; daughter-in-law, Jerri Welch; brother-in-law, Fred Welch and wife, Irene; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 11 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Pastor Tyler DeBusk. Music provided by Linda Ingram. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Thursday, December 12 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel to go in procession to Cave Springs Cemetery for 11:00 AM graveside services where her grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Welch Family.