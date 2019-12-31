MIDDLESBORO — Carl Dean Bramble was born September 12, 1937 and died December 29, 2019. During his illness, he was unselfishly cared for by his cherished nieces, nephews, brother in law, wife and children.

Dean Bramble passed away in Middlesbrough hospital surrounded by loving family members on Sunday afternoon.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Vesta Bramble.

Brothers James "Jr." Bramble, William "Art" Bramble and Charles "Chick" Bramble.

Sisters Susie Hunicutt and Marie Watt.

Survived by Joyce M Bramble, his loving wife of 60 years. They resided in Pineville Kentucky.

One son Tony Bramble of Hurricane WV.

One daughter Sandra Phelps of Indianapolis IN Three grandchildren. Shannon Galyan, Meredith Nelson and Tyler Bramble.

Eight great grandchildren. Lennon Sherard, Aidan Richardson, Elizabeth Nelson, Sheridan Richardson, Alexandra Nelson, Caitlin Galyan, Aubrey Nelson and Dean Nelson.

Dean served his county and was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he learned to love weather forecasting and became a recognized meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

He opened his heart and was born again at Harmony Baptist Church, Clear Creek. He was a deacon of 26 years, adult Sunday school teacher and treasurer at Old Straight Creek Baptist Church. He loved the lord and enjoyed playing his guitar and signing with the choir and congregation. He always shared his smile and inspiration with anyone he met, and strangers were soon friends. He will be remembered for his tremendous love for his family, his Lord and the church.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with graveside services immediately following the funeral, in the Mtn. View Memorial Gardens in Harrogate, TN.

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

