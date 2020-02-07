FOURMILE — Carolyn Sue Gregory, age 59, of Fourmile, KY, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1960 in Fourmile, KY, to the late William and Ellen Honeycutt. She had been a housewife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Berlin "Bill" Smith, William "Sam" Honeycutt, Dallas "Monk" Honeycutt, Kelly Wayne Honeycutt and Rodney Posey; sisters Mattie Honeycutt and Eva Napier.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years Freddie Michael Gregory; son Michael Gregory and wife Amy; daughter Janet Wilson and husband A.J; granddaughters Brittany Clontz and husband Justin, Taylor Gregory, Shelby Wilson and Anna Wilson; great-grandson Weston Brent Clontz; sisters Linda Jones, Margie Tye and Nell Able; brother Jim Honeycutt; father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Rosalee Gregory; a host brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Per Ms. Gregory's request she was cremated by the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home and interment will follow in the Gregory-Slusher Cemetery, Fourmile, KY.