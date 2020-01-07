MIDDLESBORO — Carrie Prater Leath passed on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She was born on August 29, 1923, the daughter of the late Charlie and Maggie Orick. She was of the Holiness Faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two husbands: Virgil Prater, Sr. and Marvin Leath; three sisters and her sons: Virgil Ray Prater and Franklin D. Prater.

She is survived by her son, Larry J.C. Prater and wife, Betty; two daughters-in-law: Billie Prater and Wanda Sue Prater; grandchildren: Franklin T. Prater, Sharon Fleeman, Michael Prater, Timothy J.C. Prater, Mark Anthony Prater, Virgil Ray Prater, Jr., Carrie Faye McMichael, Kenneth Byrd Prater, Melinda Smith, Peggy Sue Prater; 17 great grand children and 17 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kojak Graves officiating. Music will be provided by Vic Graves. Pallbearers will be Hayden Hendrickson, Holden Hendrickson, Michael Prater, Mark Prater, Kenneth Prater and Dakota Knuckles. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Prater Cemetery in Polly Hollow, Middlesboro, KY.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their care and love they showed to our loved one, Carrie.

Shumate Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.

