CHARLES E. ROSE 1940 - 2020 Charles Emory Rose (Flukie) of Harrogate, TN passed away May 17, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born July 10, 1940 to William McKinley and Katherine M. Chumley rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alford Rose and sister, Mildred Rose Doyle.



Those left to mourn him are his Wife of 52 years Veronica Sue(Massengill) Rose of Harrogate; Son, Charles Christopher Rose of Morristown, TN; Sisters, Roxie Tuttle, Bonnie Guy, Ruth Pearman Strickler and Jenny Rose; Brothers, Marvin Rose, Ronnie Rose, Wayne Rose and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 P.M. Thursday May 21, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be at 11 A.M. Friday May 22, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church with burial to follow in Cosby Poplar Grove Cemetery.



Ministers: Rev. Charlie Longworth and Rev. KJ Zumbrum;



Singers: Riverside Baptist Church Choir;



Pallbearers: Matthew Rose, Wesley Tuttle, Don Lewis, Frank Chumley, Tim Guy and Robbie Alterpeter. Honorary Pallbearers: Travis Rose, Adam Lambert and the Deacons of Riverside Baptist Church.



Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



