PINEVILLE - Charles Frederick "Coach Freddie" Hunter, 66 of Pineville passed away on April 8, 2019 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born in Pineville on July 16, 1952 a son of the late Charles and Maxine Ramey Hunter. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert L. Madon.

He was happiest when gathered with family and friends for a cookout or tailgate. He adored his children, Justin and Kayla, but the lights of his life most recently were his granddaughters, Makenna and Mallory, who mutually loved their Poppy.

Freddie was a pet whisperer, took in and loved so many animals, especially his many dogs. He had a "green thumb" and could grow anything and took great pride in caring for his lawn and landscaping was a passion. Freddie was a man of few words; who never met a stranger. Showing love to everyone he came across, often times assuming the role of peacemaker. He enjoyed joking and making people laugh, he made lots of good friends along his journey and never took them for granted.

An avid sports fan, Freddie loved all things blue and white, Bell County and UK, but football was his first love. As a coach, his players, through the years were an extension of his family. Freddie made men out of many boys on the field, building character, always challenging and motivating them to be their very best in and out of uniform. If he gave you a nickname, you were "extra" special.

Freddie was active in the community, he served as Bell County District 2 Magistrate; Coached Junior High Football at Pineville, Evarts and Bell County, Pineville Boosters Basketball and Bell County Little League Baseball. He served as Director of Pineville Parks and Recreation, served in many committees for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and was a member of Jacksonville State University J Club. Freddie had also been a volunteer Fire Fighter, was selected to Evarts High School Hall of Fame and was a Kentucky Colonel. He had served as a KHSAA Football Referee, was an Honorary Pineville Mayor, Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Aide-de-Camp in the State of Alabama State Militia.

Survivors include his wife, Celia Lee Madon Hunter; son, Charles Justin Robert Hunter; daughter and son-in-law, Kayla Elizabeth and Tony Messer; granddaughters, Makenna Caroline Messer and Mallory Kay Messer; sister and brother-in-law , Kathy and Charles Guyn; mother-in-law, Kaye Madon and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be on Friday at 6:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Howard and Rev. Freeman Clark. Cremation will follow the services at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in memory of Freddie Hunter to The Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin, MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hunter Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.