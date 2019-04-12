ROSE HILL - Chester Lee Montgomery, Sr. passed away April 11, 2019 at Tri-State Nursing & Rehabilitation in Harrogate, TN at the age of 86. He was born January 15, 1933, in Rose Hill, Lee County, Virginia. He was the last surviving child of his parents Turney Montgomery and Florida Daniels Montgomery. He was predeceased by his parents as well as eight siblings, his two oldest siblings Clinton Montgomery and Sarah Montgomery died in the flu epidemic of 1918 during the same week, his older sister Rosie Montgomery Ely was also born that same week. He was predeceased by sister's, Rosie Montgomery Ely, Myrtle Montgomery, Delores Montgomery Stedman, Florene Montgomery, Dorothy Montgomery Fletcher along with his brother Charles Montgomery.

He leaves behind his wife Rose Mary Long Montgomery of Rose Hill, Virginia and two children, daughter, Patricia Montgomery Mandl and son, Chester Lee Montgomery, Jr. both of Cincinnati, Ohio, a granddaughter, Chelse Layne Montgomery of Cincinnati, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Reverend Robert Charles Long and Shelby Long. Chester was a friend to many.

Chester attended school in Lee County, Virginia and served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, spending about 15 months in Germany, after returning from the service he settled in Cincinnati, Ohio and retired from General Electric in 1990. After retirement he came back home to Rose Hill, VA where he enjoyed his home and farm.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Charles Long and Rev. T.G. Branson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens Park West in Rose Hill.

