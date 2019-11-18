BALDWIN CITY - Christene Fuson Wallis, age 58, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 15, 1961, the daughter of the late Claude Fuson and Willie Mae Payne Fuson of Pineville, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Wallis; two brothers, Jesse James Fuson and Jimmie Fuson; and her nephew, Landon Fuson.

She is survived by her companion, Joe Klinger of Baldwin City, KS; brothers, Arnold (Marilyn) Fuson, Ray (Cathy) Fuson, all of Pineville, KY, LeeRoy (Diane) Fuson of Harrogate, TN and Earl (Shannon) Fuson of Cumberland, KY; sisters, Gracie Browder of Sumter, SC, Thelma (Doug) Orr, Della (Billy) Bramble, Diana (Dean) Jackson, all of Pineville, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Christene will be held on Monday, November 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fuson Family Cemetery in Little Clear Creek, Pineville, KY with the Rev. Marty Bramble officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.