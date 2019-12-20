MIDDLESBORO — Craig Moquin, 48, of Middlesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born in Massena, NY on April 1, 1971 a son of Raul and Diane LeBouf Moquin. He had worked in maintenance.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Nolan Moquin; children, Anthony McCleary, Daniel Moquin and Destanie Lamon; sisters, Nicole Claffy and Holly DeRuchie and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM Sunday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jeremy King.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Moquin Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.