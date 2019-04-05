PINEVILLE — Daniel Risner, age 77, of Pineville, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born May 8, 1941, in Pineville, KY, the son of the late Henry Clay Risner and Laura Risner. He was a graduate of Bell County High School and Cumberland College. He was a retired school teacher and worked for many years at Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Christine Risner, Violet Malinski, William Risner, Wanda Risner and Marie Risner.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dora Ann Risner; Children, Jessaca (Russell) Greene, Jody (Tabitha) Risner, Latessa (Tracey) Miracle and Darla (Lee) Croley. Grandchildren, Abigail Risner, Emma Risner, Lucas Miracle, Madelyn Miracle, Kinley Miracle, Bree-Ann Greene, Hayden Croley and Bryson Croley. Siblings, David (Rosie) Risner, Mearl Risner, Ruth (Ron) Henn, Lily Mae Denny, Phillip (Fern) Risner, Joyce Risner and Samuel (Thomasa) Risner.

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvin Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Stacy Risner, Elder Ricky Dorton and Elder Jody Risner presiding. Music will be provided by the Calvin Primitive Baptist Church singers. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Interment will follow in the Miracle Cemetery at Williams Branch, Pineville, KY.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.