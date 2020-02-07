MIDDLESBORO — Our sweet father, Dannie Douglas Scalf, a long time resident of Middlesboro, Ky passed away Sunday, February 02, 2020 , at home peacefully in his sleep with loved ones by his side. He was born on August 22, 1942 in Evarts, Ky, a son of the late D.W. Scalf and Della Scalf. He was a loving father and grandfather, and was loved by many who knew him. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church. He was also a salesman for many years who loved talking with people. He also loved birds, he would sit on his porch for hours and watch the birds eat from his bird feeders, he got great joy out of that.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving siblings, Dee Scalf, Deanna Napier, and Sue Vaughn, by loving brother-in-laws, Howard Napier and Ted Vaughn, and a loving ex-wife Olivia Scalf, they had a lot of love and respect for each other. He is survived by two loving daughters, Stephanie Crowe and Bridget Priest, two loving son-in-laws, Alex Crowe and Ricky Priest, two loving grandchildren, Morgan Crowe and Caleb Priest, two loving brothers, Mike Scalf and David Scalf, two loving sister-in-laws, Tammy Scalf and Patti Scalf, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on February 8th at 12pm at Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 100 West Church St. Cartersville, Ga 30120. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com