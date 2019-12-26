MIDDLESBORO — Darcus went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 21st, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 22, 1935 in Middlesboro Ky to the late Viola Marsee Goins and Lawrence Goins. She was preceded in death by husband William "Bill" Dean.

She is survived by her devoted sister Shirley Partin and was a loving mother to children: Glenda Lamb, Larry Gibson, Danny Gibson (Janie), Gerald Gibson (Connie), Sheila Shepard (John "Walt"), Bill Dean (Karen). Grandchildren: Candice Bates (Ryan), Shanna Ward (David), Amanda Gibson, Ryan Gibson, Shaun Gibson, Kendra Gibson, Cory Hatcher (Abby), Kayla Dalton (Cory), Sarah Hamlett (Andrew), Tanner Dean, Trevor Dean, several great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Darcus was a member of Miller's Chapel Church since the age of 16. Her favorite past times included shopping, eating out weekly with son Gerald and weekly game nights with family.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, December 28th, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM at Creech Funeral Home with Rev. John Gibbons officiating. Music will be provided by Eddie Adkins. Burial will follow in the Green Hills Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.