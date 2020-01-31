PINEVILLE — Darcus Warren, age 92, of Pineville, KY, passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Pineville Community Health Center, Pineville. She was born March 24, 1927 in Bell County, KY to the late Isaac Jacob and Hassie Thompson Wilson. She was a strong faithful Christian and believer in the Baptist faith; she gave her life to Christ in the Old Bell County Highschool gymnasium during a religious program. She was as good a grandmother as she was a mother.

In addition to her parents Isaac and Hassie Wilson she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar "Johnny" Warren and her grandson Brandon Dale Cornelius.

Survivors include her daughters Yvonne Gilliam (Roger) and Sylvia Cornelius (Russell); granddaughters Shannon Slusher and Christie Cornelius Willis (Arvil); nieces Deidra Davis Evans (Stanley) and Beulah Lykins (Jim); nephews Freddy Davis (Wilma) Brent Pursifull (Nikki) and Merrell Davis (Cynthia); devoted friend Rosemary Jones; devoted doctor of over 20 years Martha Combs Woolum; her little dogs Sugar Bear and Honey Bear.

Funeral services will be 6PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Gibson; burial will be 11AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greenhills Memorial Garden Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY with Brent Pursifull, Chase Pursifull, Freddy Davis, David Thompson, Greg Wilson and Arvil Willis.

The family received friends after 4PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 until the funeral hour at 6PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home.