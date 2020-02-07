INGRAM — Darla Jean Miracle Yankey, age 46, of Ingram, KY passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pineville Community Health Center. She was born in Pineville, KY on July 15, 1973 to Sara Parrott Goodin and the late Harold Dean Miracle. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Ingram, KY. A graduate of Bell County High School and Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College, Darla was a retired surgical technologist. She also had worked at The Flocoe in Pineville and most recently, Save-A-Lot of Pineville.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Sue Parrott Gambrel.

Survivors include her son, Dylan Cole Yankey; parents, Delphus and Sara (Parrott) Goodin; and twin brother, Harold Dean Miracle, Jr. all of Ingram, KY; half brother, Matthew Miracle and half sisters, Mary Miracle and Megan Miracle; aunts and uncles, John & Mary Ann Parrott, Sharon Parrott, Danny Gambrel, Danny & Sheryl (Parrott) Davis, Sonya Parrott and Wanda Roark; special great aunt, Evylene Parrott Goodin and a host of loving cousins and friends.

Services will be conducted Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2PM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin and Rev. Keith Bays. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends after 12PM on Sunday until the funeral hour at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.