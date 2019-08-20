CORBIN — Darrell Cranston Storm, age 84, of Corbin KY, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home.

Darrell was born March 19, 1935 to the late John R. & Cleo Meadors Storm of Keavy, KY.

Darrell was a Veteran of the United States Army, a Basketball Coach and a member of the West Corbin Christian Church in Corbin KY.

Darrell is survived by his wife: Carol Powers Storm; one son: Jeffery Storm (Faye) of Sarasota, FL; one daughter: Debra Pulverenti of Bradenton, FL; one sister-in-law: Lillian Storm of Lexington, KY; and four grandchildren: Lindsey Pulverenti of Orlando, FL, Cayle Sappo, Caytlin Banaszak, & Austin Hoaglin all of Bradenton, FL.

Besides his parents, he is proceeded in death by one brother: Bro. John Barry Storm.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eddie Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Noon until 2 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Friends & Family.

Honorary Pallbearers: Elder & Deacon West Corbin Christian Church.

Condolences can be sent at www.oneilfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.