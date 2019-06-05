MIDDLESBORO - David Matthew Sparks, age 72, of Middlesboro, KY passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at NHC North Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born November 5, 1946 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Harrison and Roberta Braden Sparks.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ethel Sparks; daughters: Devra (Toby) Hunsinger, Debbie Lynn Sparks; grandchildren: Anna (Drew) Felician, Sara (Sean) Wagner, James Jordan Harrell and fiancé Samantha Schroder, Kelsey Marsee, and Emma Evans; great grandchildren: Maxiums Pierce Felician, Titus Wyatt Wagner, and Weston Anthony Brown; sister-in-law: Dollie (Floyd) Runions; brother-in-law's: Sammy Gray and Roy Stephenson; his trusted companion Diesel Mack Daddy Sparks; and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was in partnership with his brother in Sparks Trucking for 45 years. He attended Garmeada Baptist Church. He loved mowing grass, porch sitting, long rides, and watching westerns. He was a simple man that enjoyed life.

David was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved and cared deeply for his family. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers: Walter, JL, and Don Sparks; sister: Wilma Feketia; brother-in-law: Albert Wells; sister-in-law's: Mary Stephenson and Delena Sparks.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home with Rev. Dewayne "Kojak" Graves officiating. Pallbearers will be Donnie Sparks, Walter Sparks Jr., Toby Hunsinger, Roy Stephenson, James Jordan Harrell, and Greg Sparks. Graveside service will be Friday, June 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday June 6, 2019.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sparks family and is entrusted with all arrangements.