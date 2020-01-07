MIDDLESBORO — Deanna Nadine Webb, age 77, Middlesboro, KY passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was born August 28, 1942 in Middlesboro, the daughter of the late Carrie and Grant Ingram. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Webb; sister, Helen Bunch; brother, Earl Ingram and niece, Virginia Hurst. She and Ben operated Webb's Grocery in Noetown from 1978 to 1985. She worked hard her whole life and finally retired from Walmart.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Tabitha) Webb, Middlesboro; daughter, Tammy (Perry) Mason, Pineville; and son, Chris (Theresa) Webb, Middlesboro; grandchildren: Nichole Webb, Kimberly Webb, Amy Baker, Samuel (Morgan) Mason, Amber Posner, Joshua Webb and Kristen (Logan) Miracle; great grandchildren: Collin Seabolt, Josie Egelston, Gabriel Goodin and Sophie Miracle; sisters: Geraldine (Charles) Prater and Janice (Wade) Hurst; brothers: Arnold (Lucy) Ingram and Mike (Ruth) Ingram; several special nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and great great nieces and great great nephews. A special thank you to her nephew and niece, Dennis and Faye Wright who cared for her daily.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Shroll officiating. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hurst Cemetery on Page Cutoff. Please meet at Shumate Funeral Home by 12:30 for the processional to Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Webb, Chris Webb, Perry Mason, Samuel Mason, Dennis Wright, and George Christian. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers; all of her nephews; her landlords, John Smith and Daniel Jones; and all of her "adopted" children that she loved and cared for over the years. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

