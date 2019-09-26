MIDDLESBORO - Deloris Lawson, age 74, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Pineville Community Hospital in Pineville, KY. She was born on February 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Charles B. Miracle and Rhoda Ellen Cheek. Deloris believed in the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lawson; and her brothers, Kenneth Miracle, Chester Miracle, Clarence Miracle, Hobart Miracle, Leroy Miracle and Chuck Miracle.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Mitchell) Risner of Middlesboro, KY, Kim (George) Evans of Kingsport, TN, Ray (Peggy) Lawson of Middlesboro, KY, and Amy (Bobby) Metts of Harrogate, TN; brothers, Ora (Sandra) Miracle of Maynardville, TN, Vernon (Mary) Miracle of Sharps Chapel, TN, and Troy (Glenda) Miracle of Ocala, FL; grandchildren oldest to youngest, Whitney (Nick) Masters, Thomas Risner, Bethney Risner (Jon Mikel Evans), Glenn (Morgan) Evans, Jacqueline Risner (Brian Carter), Kendra (Drew) Cheek, Jacob Reece, Levi Evans, George Evans, and Rae Evans; great grandchildren oldest to youngest, Ava Risner, Karlee Masters, Skylar Camden, Emma Cheek, and Rosalind Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home with Father Kiran officiating. Pallbearers will be Glenn Evans, Jacob Reece, Levi Evans, George Evans, Nick Masters, Drew Cheek and Jon Mikel Evans.

Graveside service will immediately follow at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville, KY.

Online condolences and register book are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.