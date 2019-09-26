Deloris Lawson (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Deloris was like my mom and friend we were like family Ill..."
    - Sandra LaFerriere
  • "Rest In Peace ❤"
  • "I loved her so much we always talk about her day and how..."
    - Lynette Graham
  • "We had a lot of good times and laughs when you came to New..."
    - Dawn Lawson
  • "She was such a great lady and will be greatly missed."
    - Bridget Asher
Service Information
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Obituary
MIDDLESBORO - Deloris Lawson, age 74, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Pineville Community Hospital in Pineville, KY. She was born on February 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Charles B. Miracle and Rhoda Ellen Cheek. Deloris believed in the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lawson; and her brothers, Kenneth Miracle, Chester Miracle, Clarence Miracle, Hobart Miracle, Leroy Miracle and Chuck Miracle.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Mitchell) Risner of Middlesboro, KY, Kim (George) Evans of Kingsport, TN, Ray (Peggy) Lawson of Middlesboro, KY, and Amy (Bobby) Metts of Harrogate, TN; brothers, Ora (Sandra) Miracle of Maynardville, TN, Vernon (Mary) Miracle of Sharps Chapel, TN, and Troy (Glenda) Miracle of Ocala, FL; grandchildren oldest to youngest, Whitney (Nick) Masters, Thomas Risner, Bethney Risner (Jon Mikel Evans), Glenn (Morgan) Evans, Jacqueline Risner (Brian Carter), Kendra (Drew) Cheek, Jacob Reece, Levi Evans, George Evans, and Rae Evans; great grandchildren oldest to youngest, Ava Risner, Karlee Masters, Skylar Camden, Emma Cheek, and Rosalind Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home with Father Kiran officiating. Pallbearers will be Glenn Evans, Jacob Reece, Levi Evans, George Evans, Nick Masters, Drew Cheek and Jon Mikel Evans.

Graveside service will immediately follow at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville, KY.

Online condolences and register book are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
