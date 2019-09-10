HARROGATE, Tenn. — Derwin Brooks, age 56, of Harrogate, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Tazewell, TN. He was born on February 22, 1963, the son of Dale Brooks and the late Charlene Clark Brooks. Derwin was a loving devoted husband, father and papaw.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Shackelford.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lana Sue Brooks; father, Dale (Kathy) Brooks; brother, Todd (Betty) Brooks; sister, Latecia Brooks; mother-in-law, Jewel Shackelford; children, Kristy Brooks, Natosha (Joey) Pace, and Brandon Brooks; grandchildren, Harper Pace, Makensiee Brooks, Austin Brooks and Jaxston Brooks; special nieces, Jenna Shackelford and Janna Partin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Murphy Buell officiating. Pallbearers will be Caylop Brooks, Aaron Hatfield, Todd Brooks, Joey Pace and Brandon Brooks.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the England Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.