KETTLE ISLAND - Dewey Charles Brock, 79 of Kettle Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born in Kettle Island on March 11, 1940 a son of the late Dewey M. and Cecil Mae Grace Brock. Dewey had been a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and had retired as an Enforcement Officer for Bell County Solid Waste. Dewey was a strong man and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the environment and the people of this county and state.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sister, Dean, Doug, Terry, Ann and Lavonne "Red" Brock.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Faye Johnson Brock; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sally Brock; grandchildren, B.J. Brock, Teagen Brock and Chris Leake and Stephen Baker; great-grandchildren, Presley Brock and Kinley Brock; brothers, Johnny G. Brock, Jackie Dewayne Brock and George Leland Brock and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks are extended to Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital, Dr. Kaw, Dr. laughter, Dr. Ghemire, Dr. Windsor, Michelle Barnett and the nurses and staff in MARH ICU and Bell County EMS.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at the Mill Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Collett, Rev. Don Messer and Rev. Ron Howard. Music will be by Stephanie Eldridge, Mickey Wilder and Faye Messer. Burial will be in the Brock Family Cemetery at Kettle Island. Pallbearers will be Phillip Brock, B.J. Brock, Chris Leake, Stephen Baker, Michael Johnson, Shane Stewart and Kyle Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Frith, Carl Johnson, Jr., Donnie Brock, John R. Brock, Shelby Collett, dean Collett, David Messer and Ronnie Slone.

The family will receive friends on Friday after 6:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church on Highway 221.

The family will receive friends on Friday after 6:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church on Highway 221.