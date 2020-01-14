MIDDLESBORO — Dewey Partin, age 96, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home with the love of his life by his side.

He was born on November 16, 1923 in Pruden, Tennessee to the late Hillery and Ethel Hatfield Partin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Raleigh and wife, Tena Partin; and his sister, Lorene White and husband Pete.

Dewey loved his church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro since 1958. He served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and was a part of the Royal Ambassador Program.

He proudly served his country WWII and served in the United States Air Force, and spent a portion of his time in India.

He was a board member for the Cooperative Christian Ministry and he served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army.

Dewey retired from Pinnacle Motors and he later went on to open his own business, Dewey's Body Shop.

After fully retiring, Dewey and his special friend, Frank Earl would walk the Cumberland Gap Park daily and he also enjoyed reading Louis L'amour Westerns.

Dewey married the love of his life, Marie Powers, on February 12, 1948.

Dewey is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marie Partin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by the following members of his family:

Brothers-in-law: Cecil (Sherry) Powers of Ewing, Virginia and J.B. Powers of Fairborn, Ohio.

And many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him very much.

Special caregiver and friend: Shane Sexton

Special friends: Johnny Essary, David Earle, Michael and Brenda Earle.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Thomas Epperson and staff, Amedisys Home Health and Bluegrass Care Navigators.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro or to Hospice of the Bluegrass Care Navigators in Dewey's memory.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro. Music will be provided by John and Beth Parker and Mark Watson. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Cecil Powers, James Powers, Johnny Essary, Aaron Weaver and Paul Connor Cawood, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Middlesboro and Dr. Thomas Epperson.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.