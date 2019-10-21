ARJAY - Dionne Saylor, 44, of Arjay, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 25, 1974 a daughter of the late Johnny Fields and Barbara Gray Asher. She attended Green Camp Pentecostal Church and had been a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and mamaw who was loved my many and will be missed by all.

In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Fields.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Giles Garrett Saylor; children and their spouses, Cody and Brittany Saylor and Shana and Bradley Taylor; grandchildren, Aylssa Saylor, Aubrey Saylor and Scarlett Rose Taylor; dad who raised her, Bobby "Flash" Asher; brothers and sisters, Brian "Bronco" and Patricia Fields, Scotty and Gracie Fields, Tony and Megan Fields, Dianna and Jake Langston, Debbie and Tony Mattingley; parents-in-law. Giles and Mary Saylor; lifelong friends, Donna Taylor and Sarah Saylor and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Wagner. Music will be by Julie Wagner and Rosemary Jones. Burial will be in the Lower Big Jim Cemetery, Arjay with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center which is honored to serve the Saylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.