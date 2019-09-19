Dlorah Carter

Shumate Funeral Home
2321 Cumberland Avenue
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-1234
Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH - Dlorah Arleana Brooks Carter, age 63, Virginia Beach, VA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow. The family will receive friends 1 – 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carter/Brooks family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Published in The Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
