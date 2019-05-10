CALVIN - Donald Ray Greene, 76 of Calvin, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1943 in Blackstar, KY. Donald was a member of the Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle. He had worked as a over the road truck driver.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Frankie Watson and grandmother, Ester Dixon.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Ann Wilder Greene, children; James (Diane)Thompson, Andrea (Ron) Perkins and Sallie (Duane) Jones, grandchildren, whom he loved dearly and enjoyed, Jeffery (Misty) Thompson, Brandon (Virginia) Perkins, James (Kimberly) Perkins, John Perkins, Shawnta (Bethany) Zachery, Antonio Zachery and Caitlin Elizabeth Zachery, sisters; Darlene (JJ) Riley and Pam (Donnie) Dalton.

Celebration of life will be Sunday, May 12 at 1:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, KY with Rev. Bobby Grubbs and Rev. Herman Denny officiating. Music will be by Wilma Denny and Faye Messer. Burial will follow in the Buell Cemetery, Calvin, KY. Pallbearers; Brandon Perkins, James Perkins, John Perkins, Michael Zachery, Shawnta Zachery and Antonio Zachery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11 from 6:00PM-9:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Greene Family. Light a virtual candle and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com