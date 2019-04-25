CALVIN - Donald "Fuzzy" Lemarr, age 68, of Calvin, KY went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side after fighting a battle with cancer.

He was a wonderful loving husband, loving father, and grandfather who adored his grandchildren. He was an avid UK basketball and football fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp, and worked 45 years in the coal industry.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Ida Belle Lemarr.

He is survived by his loving wife Glenda Lemarr of Calvin, KY, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Bill Jenkins of Cumberland Gap, TN, son and daughter-in-law Donnie Trent and Kristina Lemarr of Harlan, KY, grandchildren Ashley Jenkins, Aaron Jenkins, Alonna Thompson, and Emily Morgan, great-grandchild Blakelee Piper York, special sister-in-law's Faye (Jerry) Hoskins, Judy (Kenny) Seabolt, and Christine (Eddie) Davis, sisters Lisa Lee, and Michelle Baker, niece Shannon Miracle, and his best little furry buddy Ben Ben.

And a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral and Graveside services will be private.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Trent Lemarr, Aaron Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, Kenny Seabolt, Jerry Hoskins, and Benny Hensley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Benny Raby, Eddie Davis, Dr. Barry, and Dr. Edgar.

The family of Donald Lemarr would like to extend a very special thank you to Shaunnah Robbins, and to the staff of Hospice of the Bluegrass for their compassion and care.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lemarr Family.

