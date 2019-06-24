MIDDLESBORO - Donald Ray Rose Sr., 80, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went to his heavenly home on Sunday June 23rd, 2019

Born June 29th, 1938 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Rose and Ethel Mary Tribell.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dovie Vontella Rose; two sons and one daughter, Donald Ray Rose, Jr. and Laura and Darwin Shane Rose and Charity and Meggan Rachelle Rose. Grandchildren; Andrea Rose, Angela Rose, Kayla (Andrew) Jones, Aaron Rose, Jamie Rose, Montana (Brandon) Kelly, Jennifer Rose, and Jacob Rose. Great-Grandchildren; Emily Rose, and a host of many more. Two Special Nephews, Jimmy Jones and David Styer.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Richard Barnett officiating. Graveside services, per the request of the family, will be private.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass, Baker Cancer Center in Harrogate, TN, Dr. Patel, Richard Barnett, Barry Barton, Tomasa Risner, Marvin and Judy Barton, Sherman Houston, and Meldrum Church.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.