MIDDLESBORO - Donald Mark (Dopey) Wooton, 63 of Middlesboro, KY passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born November 2, 1955 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Don and Kitty Wooton. He was also preceded in death by brothers; Jeff Wooton and Herbie Fuson, Sisters; Pam Howerton, Tammy Davis,Barbara Smith, Nancy Maggard, special niece Jessica Mace, and best friend cousin Mike (Cuz) Spangler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Ellen Wooton. Son Mark and wife Michelle, grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart Abby and Koleen, Brothers Paul (Julie), Johnny (Kathy), Mike Wooton, Danny Fuson. Sisters Vickie (Dennis) Hamlet, Robin Howerton, Debbie Jackson, very special fur baby Bella, special neighbors Brittany, Mack and Lynn, very special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 p.m.to 3 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

