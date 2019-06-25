FRANKFORT - Doris Jean Thomas Combs, wife of Walter Combs, passed away June 23, 2019. Jean and Walter made Detroit their home for many years, where she was an administrative assistant at Detroit Mercy Hospital. Walter worked at GM.

Upon Walter's death, Jean and children moved to Frankfort where she worked and retired from Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Department. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Jean was an excellent cook and loved working in her flower beds and yard.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Combs, and her parents, Silas and Mattie Thomas. She is survived by her children, Linda (James) Cook and Edward Combs; grandchildren, Jamie Cook and Beverly Cook; great granddaughter, Hannah; special friend, Danny Conrad; a host of nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters, Norma (Clyde) Smith, Barbara Dean, David (Carol) Thomas, Janie Shain, and V. Joy Williams.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Ricky Simpson officiating. Burial will be at Yeary Cemetery in Middlesboro. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Smith, Chris Ayers, Danny L. Conrad, Brad Sowder, and David Thomas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Kentucky and Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.