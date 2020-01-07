ROSE HILL, Va. — Dwight Campbell, 76, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after an extended illness.

Dwight was a long-time resident of Rose Hill, VA. He was a graduate of Thomas Walker High School and he received his Bachelor Degree from Maryville College and his Master's Degree from Union College. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Dwight taught History and Government for 35 years at Thomas Walker High School and Lee High School. He was a member of the St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, KY. He was a member of the Maryville College Choir, the Concert Choir at Lincoln Memorial University and the Chancellery Choir at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

Dwight was preceded in death by his mother and father, Emma and Ralph Campbell. He is survived by his cousins, Anna Kate Baines of Kingsport, TN, Thelma Smith of Kingsport and Rita Denton of Morristown, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, VA, with Rev. Preston Mitchell and Rev. Ray Moore officiating. A memorial service will also be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, KY with Rev. Aelred Dean officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is serving the Campbell family.