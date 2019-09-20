MIDDLESBORO - E. Arthur "Buddy" Yeary, age 76, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Noetown on October 16, 1942, the son of the late Arnold Yeary and Ruby Overton Yeary Asher.

He was a lifelong member of Hensley Chapel Baptist Church. Buddy was the owner of Buddy's Repair Shop in Middlesboro, where he worked tirelessly for more than 45 years. He enjoyed his life of repairing, inventing, fixing and helping others. He also owned Yeary Auto Sales with his brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Arthur Asher his stepfather, Alice Yeary Wilson his big sister, Billie Yeary his brother, and his grandchild.

Buddy is survived by the family he loved so much: his devoted wife of 54 years LouEdith Gordon Yeary; their "girls", Melissa L. Yeary and her sons Mark and Peter Comparoni, and Marcia Yeary Hembree and her son Tipton Y. Hembree. His loving brother Larry (Kathy) Yeary; brother-in-law Kenneth Wilson; he was "Uncle Bud" to his nephews Chris John (Kim) Wilson and Kelly (Michelle) Wilson and his niece Mary (Tony) Mayes and their children.

The Yeary family will welcome friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. Barry Barton and David Painter will provide music. Pallbearers are Chris John and Kelly Wilson, Scotty, Danny and Stephen Moyers and Kevin Hembree.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Mausoleum at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

The Yeary family is especially grateful for the love and support of our family for the past 3 ½ years; care received by Dr. & Maribel Uy & staff; Amedisys Home Health staff; and Charlotte Wright, who has become family.

