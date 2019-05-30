MIDDLESBORO - Earl Dwayne Asher, 42, of Middlesboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Beverly, KY on September 11, 1976 a son of Ethel Nolan Asher and the late Earl E. Asher. He had worked at Duraline and England on the Assembly line.

Survivors include his mother, Ethel Asher; children, Khearsha Ariyona Asher and Kanyn Dwayne Kieh Asher; sister, Bridget Asher; brothers, Ray Asher and Russell Asher; nieces and nephews, Noel Ford (Andy Adkins), Destiny Ford (Mervin Torres), Tiffany Asher, Russell Asher, Jr., Crystal Asher, Danny Asher and Porscha Yeary and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Asher family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.