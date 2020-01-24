MIDDLESBORO — Earl Lankford, age 74, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in London, KY. He was born August 31, 1945, the son of the late Virgil Lankford and Eliza Jane Pennington Lankford.

He was a former deacon at the First Baptist Church of Harrogate, TN and was a member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge #879 in Harlan, KY. He also served in Vietnam, was a coal miner at Mary Helen Coal Mine for 10 years and was a mine inspector at MSHA for 33 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Lankford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Iris Lynn Wallace Lankford; children, Kimberly Denise (Jeff) Helton, Krista Dawn Hamblin and Jason Earl Lankford; grandchildren, Colby Bennett, Dalton Bennett, Hayden Gilbert, Jenah Helton, Jacob Montgomery, Caeley Helton, Carter Helton and Boston Hamblin; great-grandchildren, Laylen Bennett and Soarin Bennett; sister, Freida Lankford; brothers, David Lankford and Samuel Allen Lankford; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Howard presiding.

Graveside service with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.