HARROGATE - Edward Cox, age 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Tri-State Nursing Home in Harrogate, Tennessee, and went to be with his Lord to his eternal home in Heaven.

Edward was born July 19, 1950, the son of the late Grover Cox and Margie Cheek Cox. Edward graduated from Bell County High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Marine Corps. He served honorably in the Vietnam War as a combat soldier. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, he worked for 36 years at General Motors Truck and Coach. He then retired and moved back home where he was born and grew up.

Edward was preceded in death by his father Grover Cox, his mother Margie Cheek Cox, one brother Paul Cox, and one infant sister Sharlot Cox.

Left to mourn his passing are the following members of his family, sisters Agnes (Eugene) Wilder, of Miracle, KY, Darlene (Adney) Taylor of Selma, Alabama, and Elsie Mae Cox of Miracle, KY, brother Coby (Brenda) Cox of Miracle, KY, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Lee-Cox Cemetery, at which time Edward will be laid to rest there to await the glorious appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ and the Resurrection Day.

The family would like to say thank you to all the Nurses, Doctors, and Staff at Tri-State Nursing Home for the care they have given Edward for the past 6 years.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cox Family.

