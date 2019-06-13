MIDDLESBORO - Elaine Ramsy Wakin Lambert, age 81, Middlesboro, KY passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born April 23, 1938 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Shaffee and Francis Jacob Wakin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lambert; brothers: Shaffee Wakin, Jr. and Irvin Wakin; and sister-in-law, Minerva Wakin.

Elaine is survived by her sister, Cecilia A. Wakin; nieces: Soraya Wakin and Michelle Wakin (Kelly) Wilson; nephew, Anthony E. Wakin; great nephews: Andrew (Danielle) Wilson and Michael Wilson; great niece, Amelia Wilson and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint Julian Catholic Church with Father John officiating. The Rosary will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint Julian Catholic Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Tom Epperson and Staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab Facility. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Julian Catholic Church or Saint Julian Bereavement Committee.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wakin/Lambert families and is entrusted with all arrangements.

