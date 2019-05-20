INGRAM - Ernest G. "Cotton" Centers, 82 of Ingram, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center, Jellico, TN. He was born in Centers Branch on March 27, 1937, a son of the late Joe C. and Margaret Martin Centers. Ernest was a 45 year active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and had served as a Deacon. He had been a coal miner. Ernest was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Centers, Donald Centers and Buford Centers and sisters, Myrldean Money and Yvonne Jordan.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dessie Gibson Centers; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammie and Keith Reed and Pamela and Mark Sutton; grandchildren, Dustin Reed and wife Rachel, Megan Reed, Austin Reed, Tiffany Sutton and Lauren Sutton; great-grandchildren, Ellie Reed and Emma Reed; brother, Johnny Centers; sisters, Sally Pennington, Nan Pohl and Georgia Herron and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his church family at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday May 22, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin, Rev. Mike Jackson. Music will be by Caleb Hunter, Cindy Goodin and the Ebenezer Church Choir.

Burial will be at the Barbourville Cemetery with Rev. Dustin Reed and Rev. Mark Sutton. Military honors will be provided at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chuck Jordan, Ronnie Jordan Bobby Jordan, David Money, Doug Jordan, Shawn Jordan, Joe Centers and Ryan Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Reed, Billy Ray Thompson and Members of Pine Mountain Baptist Association.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Centers Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.