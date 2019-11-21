HARROGATE - Evelyn Andrews, 59, of Harrogate, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home after a hard fought battle with Cancer. She was born March 11th, 1960 in St. Charles, VA. She was a daughter of Robert and Helen Smith Nelson of Harlan, KY. She was a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Whitley County, Kentucky. She loved and lived for her three precious grandsons, whom she raised into exceptional young men and was proud of every day.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Joyce Ann Nelson, Helen Marie Smith, Barbara Jean Nelson and Loretta Faye Nelson.

She is survived by two daughters, Toni Andrews of Louisville, KY and Angelia Andrews of Tuscaloosa, Al; three grandsons, Coby Overton, Dillion Green and Andrew Overton; sister, Helen Sue Nelson, Middlesboro, KY: brother, Robert Leonard (Shannon) Nelson, Meldrum, KY; brother, Phillip Gregory Nelson, Meldrum, KY; sister, Linda (Greg) Long, Smith, KY; sister, Daisy Beatrice Nelson, Middlesboro, KY; beloved Uncle, Mouse and wife, Noreen; special friend, Ned Cole and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many, many friends.

Services will be at 7:00 PM Friday at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, TN with her pastor, Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Roddy Leath. There will be no graveside service.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate.