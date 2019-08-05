ROSE HILL, Va. — Florence Middleton Neff, 96, of Lee County, VA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Florence was one of her generation's "Rosie, The Riveters," having proudly worked at the Glenn L. Martin Plant in Baltimore, Maryland during World War II. When the war ended, she returned home to Lee County, Virginia where she met and married her beloved Elbert "Junior" Neff, Jr. She was a longtime member of Hardy's Creek Baptist Church in Lee County.

Florence is preceded in death by her parents, John Shelby and Eliza Jane (Shackleford) Middleton; her husband, Elbert Neff, Jr.; her sisters, Hazel M. (Middleton) Butler, Myrtle Middleton, Lucille "Susie" Middleton and Naomi Middleton; and her brothers, Elmer "Buster" Middleton, Elgie Middleton, Curtis J. Middleton, Charles H. Middleton and Norman Middleton.

Florence is survived by her son, Ronald "Ronnie" Neff and wife Pat; grandson, Nathan Neff and wife Krista of Texas; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary and Wylie of Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, Shelby J. and Jetty Middleton, Jr., of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Marguerette Middleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Charles Long officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Ely-Middleton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Neff family.