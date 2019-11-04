PONTIAC - Fox, Nell D. of Pontiac, Michigan, November 2, 2019; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Jess Mitchell Fox; Cherished mother of Alan (Lisa) Fox, Dale Fox, and Dena Molnar; Loving grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 7; Dear sister of Fran McElwain, Dora (Bill) Webb, Shirley (late Sam) Hartle, and sister in law of Jean Lovins, Phyllis Lovins and Edith Roark; predeceased by her brothers Jake Roark, Frank Lovins, Bob Lovins, Raymond Lovins, and Doug Lovins and her parents Shivey and Emily Lovins. Mrs. Fox was a longtime member of Columbia Avenue Baptist Church and worked as an Administrative Assistant at Michigan Bell. She enjoyed Bunco and her friends in the Michigan Bell Pioneers. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.