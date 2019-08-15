FLAT LICK — Frances Buell Hinkle, 67, of Flat Lick, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Pineville on November 11, 1951, a daughter of the late, Andrew, Sr. and Mattie North Buell. Frances attended Turkey Creek Baptist Church and had worked for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Leon Hinkle; sister, Sandy Buell, brothers, Paul W. Buell, Sr and Arliss Buell and sister-in-law, Pat Buell.

Survivors include her daughter, LeAnn Hinkle-Lane and husband, Robert; granddaughters, Emerson Frances Lane and Campbelle Noel Lane; brothers, Andy Buell and Danny and Brenda Buell; sisters-in-law, Gerty Buell, JoAnn Hinkle Thelma Smith and Karolyn and David McFarrin; nephew, Mike Buell; parents-in-law, William and Mahala Hinkle; best friend, Donna Hale and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Cleo Goodlett. Music will be by Peyton Barnhill and Kacee Bargo. Burial will be in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Robert Lane, Mike Buell, Chris Sproles, Todd Fuson, Matthew Quillen and Chase Adkins.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hinkle family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.