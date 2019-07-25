MIDDLESBORO — Gary Lynn Baker, age 62, of Middlesboro, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Gary was born on June 8, 1957, to the late John E. Baker and Verda (Jean) Dennison Baker, who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law James E. Mills, Sr.

Gary was raised in Ferndale, and from an early age, loved to ride his bicycle and play basketball. This love for basketball continued as he attended Bell County High School, and Gary (#12) became known as the "Ferndale Flash." In his senior year of high school, Gary began dating the love of his life Bridget Mills, whom he would later go on to marry on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1982, at Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. Gary worked for Nally and Gibson with the local Barton crews before going back to school to pursue his dream of becoming a teacher. He was an educator in the Bell County School System for 17 years until his health forced him into an early retirement. Over the years, Gary enjoyed spending time traveling with his two favorite girls, watching Kentucky basketball, eating from "Momma's Kitchen," and collecting sports memorabilia. Anyone who knows Gary could share a time of how he used his humor and quick wit to make them laugh and smile. His inspiring personality allowed him to be a successful teacher, colleague, coach, and friend.

Gary is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years, Bridget Marschale Mills Baker of Middlesboro, KY and his one and only cherished daughter, Brittany Elizabeth Baker also of Middlesboro, KY. Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Verda (Jean) Baker of Pineville, KY; his three brothers, Teddy (Tina) Baker of Middlesboro, KY; Eddie Baker of Pineville, KY; John (Misty) Baker of Stoney Fork, KY; and beloved uncle and aunt, Jimmy Wayne and Patty Baker of Middlesboro, KY. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Bernadine Mills of Arjay, KY; his brother-in-laws, James E. (Debbie) Mills Jr. and Tim H. Mills of Arjay, KY; and four nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Gambrel, Keith Barton, Jerry Lawson, Lester Adkins, Alan Barton, Dan Gambrel, Clayton McDaniel, and Jimmy Wilder. In special recognition of Gary's years of teaching in the Bell County School System, honorary pallbearers will be the staffs and former students of Page, Right Fork, Frakes, and Yellow Creek schools.

Funeral services for Gary will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY with the Rev. Tim H. Mills and Dr. William Boyd Bingham III officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at Binghamtown Cemetery in Flat Lick, KY. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Because of Gary's battle with kidney disease, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or through their website at www.kidney.org/donate.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Baker family.

