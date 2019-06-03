MIDDLESBORO - Glenda Kay Carmack, age 61, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Tennova Medical Center at Parkside Drive in Knoxville, TN. She was born on December 12, 1957, the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Ila Ruth Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Grandfather, Elick Moore; Grandmother, Mossy Adams Moore; Brother, Billy Joe Anderson; and Grandchild, Jacob Taylor.

She is survived by the following members of her family: her loving Husband, Jesse Lee Carmack; Children, Michael (Lisa) Anderson and Jennifer (Jerry) Poppe; Nephew/Son, Jessie Moore; Stepson, David Scott Marsee; Siblings, David Moore, Donnie Anderson, Calvin Anderson, Freddie Anderson and Cephus Barnett; Grandchildren, Cameron Wilder, Derrick Wilder, Brooklyn Poppe, Jessie (Brandon) Wright, Eric (Sabrina) Macey, Alicea Sanchez, Amanda Carroll, Josh (Lita) Partin and Katie (Kenny) Harrell; Great-Grandchildren, Lillian Phillips, Joseph Wright, Ava Underwood, Braxton Underwood, Malachi Gulley, Jeremiah Macey, Christian Macey, McKinley Macey, Jaden Horton, Addison Horton, McKenlee Harrell and Jaxon Partin; a host of other relatives and friends; and all her friends at Smithfield and VFW Blue Bingo Hall.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with the Funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m., with Rev. Roger Cox and Rev. Jerry Ramsey presiding, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by Shelley Denny. Pallbearers will be Cameron Wilder, Derrick Wilder, Jerry Poppe, Tom Anderson, Chris Anderson, Eric Macey, Joshua Moore and Freddie Anderson.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Anderson Cemetery on Parker Lane in Middlesboro, KY.

