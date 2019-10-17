THORN HILL - Grace (Mallicoat) Kincaid, age 89, of Thorn Hill, was born on February 4, 1930 to Walter and Dixie (Hipshire) Mallicoat, and went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019.

She professed faith in Christ and was a charter member of Thorn Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Elmer Kincaid Sr. Children Shirley Davidson, Walter Frank Kincaid Sr., James Leon Kincaid Sr., Robert Todd Kincaid Sr. Son-in-law Jerry Davidson. Grandson Jeff Davidson. Sisters Ethel (Mallicoat) Welch, Betty Faye (Scrooch) Winstead Hipshire. Brothers Rev. Fred (Snook) Winstead, Lillard, Rob, and Ray Winstead.

Surviving are her children Linda (David) Rutherford, Pat (Chip) Underwood, and Elmer Jr. (Louise) Kincaid. Daughters-in-law Tenia Kincaid, Judy Kincaid, Mary Ann Kincaid. Sister Iris (Duce) Wilson. Grandchildren Pam Kyle, Christy Collins, Kim Davidson, Kerry Gatlin, Tina Johnson, Walter Kincaid Jr., Crystal Hurst, Buddy Kincaid, Ryan Kincaid, Christina Kincaid, Joseph Kincaid, Shane Kincaid, Shoun Kincaid, James Kincaid Jr., Tony Davidson, Mandy Moore, Neil Dalton, Heather Harville, Tim Kincaid, Jill Coffman, Robert Todd Kincaid Jr., and Tracey Kincaid. She also leaves behind 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, other relatives, and friends. Special cousins Randy Kincaid and Mabel Lane.

Grace was loved by everyone who knew her and loved them all in return. She was known for her kindness and her smile.

The family will receive friends Thursday October 17th from 4 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday October 18th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Kincaid Family Cemetery in Thorn Hill.

Minister: Rev. Lyndall Welch and Brother John Cameron Kincaid

Singers: Oak Hill Quartet and The Stepp Family

Pallbearers: Tony Davidson, Tim Kincaid, Neil Dalton, Joseph Kincaid, James Kincaid, Tyler Davidson, Logan Davidson, and Brock Davidson

Honorary Pallbearers: Shoun Kincaid, Leroy Kincaid, Walter Kincaid, Buddy Kincaid, Ryan Kincaid, and Shane Kincaid

Coffey Funeral in charge of arrangements.