PINEVILLE - Hazel Rogers, 83, of Pineville, KY went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born on February 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas and Roxie Cavins Owens. Hazel had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Leonard Owens and Clifford Owens; and sisters, Rosie Cupp and Laverna Coots.

Survivors include the love of her life, her husband of 61 years, James Rogers of Pineville; her children, Diane and Mike Taylor of Laurens, SC and Ginger and Bobby Grubbs of Pineville, KY; grandchildren, Erin and Jeremy Bouchillon of Laurens, SC, Heather and Dale Dobbins of Anderson, SC, Rachel Grubbs of Pineville, Bethany and Michael Liford of Pineville; greatgrandchildren, Lauren Bouchillon and Caleb Bouchillon of Laurens, SC, and Kaitlyn Dobbins of Anderson, SC; sisters, Jean Snyder of Harrogate, TN and Gracie Miracle of Paris, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services were at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 28 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Grubbs and Rev. Jeremy Bouchillon. Music will be by Rachel Grubbs and Bethany Liford. Burial followed in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers were Dale Dobbins, Mike Taylor, Caleb Bouchillon, Michael Liford, Layvon Rogers and Michael Teaney.

The family received friends on Thursday from 6 until 9 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Rogers family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.