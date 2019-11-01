MIDDLESBORO - Hobart Minyard Hubble, age 78, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born September 9, 1941 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Leo and Vacie Hubble. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister LuAnn Epperson and his brother Gary Hubble.

Hobart was an employee of Kroger for over 45 years. He was an avid fisherman, and a member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Recently Hobart moved to Middlesboro from Ewing where he started attending Binghamtown Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Billie Sulfridge Hubble of Middlesboro, KY, daughters Angela (Robert) Giles of Ewing, VA, Nini (Keith) Crockett of Charlotte, N.C., Grandchildren Robert Giles Jr., Sarah Giles, Austin Crockett, Kelli Crockett, brother Ted Hubble of Crossville, TN, the Hardees Coffee Crew, Hobart's fishing buddies, his former co-workers at Kroger and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kim Collingsworth and Mr. Garry Bingham presiding.

The family of Hobart Hubble will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW Suite 250, Washington, D.C. 20005 in Hobart's memory.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hubble Family.

