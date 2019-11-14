GIBSON STATION - Hoy Roger Sumpter, age 70 of Gibson Station, VA passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 8, 1949 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Millard and Juanita Fleemon Sumpter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Maynard Frank Sumpter, and Gratton "Earl" Sumpter, brother-in-law's Quinton Littrell, and Calvin Rowland, and sister-in-law Martha Sumpter.

Roger was a longtime employee of Middlesboro Coca-Cola, having worked there from 1973 to 2014.

He is survived by the following members of his family, his loving wife of 48 years, Sue Bolton Sumpter, children Julie (Mark) Osborne of Bristol, VA, and Becky (Jason) Cheek of Ewing, VA, grandchildren Nathaniel, Neil, and Kaelan Osborne, and Roger and Robert Cheek, brothers Joe (Maggie) Sumpter of Tipp City, OH, Clyde (Barbara) Sumpter of Huber Heights, OH, and Pete (Sally) Sumpter of Ewing, VA, sisters Mildred Snyder of Siesta Key, FLA, Sue (Sonny) Sivils of Springfield, OH, and Bobbie Littrell of Ewing, VA, and sister-in-law Bonnie Sumpter of Tipp City, OH.

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends.

The family of Roger Sumpter will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, Gibson Station, VA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, Gibson Station, VA.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ensor Cemetery, Gibson Station, VA, with Full Military Honors.

The family will meet at Walnut Hill Baptist Church at 12:45 p.m. to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be his nephews.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sumpter Family.

