HARROGATE, Tenn. — Hubert Raymond Barnes, age 85, died on January 15 at Tristate Health and Rehabilitation in Harrogate, TN. Mr. Barnes was born on September 3, 1934 to William Barnes and Elizabeth Ayers. He was born in Lee County, Virginia and resided there for the duration of his lifetime. He retired from Middlesboro Tanning Company and was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Rose Barnes, his son, Calvin Dale Barnes and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: his daughters and spouses, Carolyn and Arnold Smallwood, Jr. and Virginia and Floyd Junior Long all of Ewing, VA. Son and spouse, Keith and Abigail Barnes, Rose Hill, VA. Grandchildren and spouses Christopher and Joann Smallwood, Jonathan and Ashley Smallwood, Justin Smallwood, Jeremy Long, Sarah Long, and Josh and Ashley Barnes. Great grandchildren, Nicole Smallwood, Brianna Smallwood, Christopher Smallwood, Jr., Lucas Smallwood, Constance Bledsoe, Emma Grace Smallwood, Cole Dale Smallwood, Madison Barnes, and Melanie Barnes.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18th, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 8pm from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jim Blevins officiating. A graveside service will then be held on Sunday, January 19th at 2 pm at William Barnes Cemetery Ewing, VA. Pallbearers will be Christopher Smallwood, Jon Smallwood, Justin Smallwood, Christopher Smallwood, Jr., Jeremy Long and Josh Barnes.

Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the family of Hubert Raymond Barnes.