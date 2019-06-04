LAWRENCEBURG - Ila Hazel Bayless, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, KY, wife of the late Douglas McArthur Bayless Sr. passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Frankfort Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was born July 16, 1943, daughter of the late Leona V. Robinson.

She is survived by the following members of her family: Sister, Sheila (Oot) Duncan of Middlesboro, KY; Special Aunt, Hazel Robinson of Middlesboro, KY; Daughter, Joan (George) Kinne of Lawrenceburg, KY; Sons, John (Janie) Bayless of Lawrenceburg, KY and Douglas (Cindy) Bayless Jr. of Middlesboro, KY; Granddaughters, Erin (Jonny) Gaines and Brittaney Bayless (Brian Redmond); Grandsons, Mac Bayless III and Dustin Bayless (Becca Dyer); Great-Grandsons, Isaiah, Aidyn, Colton, Carson and Baby Oakley; Great-Granddaughters, Carter and Brylee; Grand Godson, Kaeden; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with the Funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. David Bayless officiating, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Music will be provided by Rev. David Bayless. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

