LAPEER, Mich. — Jack Garnett, a resident of Lapeer, MI, formerly of Speedwell, TN, age 94, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Jack was born in LaFollette, TN on June 25, 1925, son of the late Joseph and Martha (Wilson) Garnett. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952. Jack retired from General Motors in 1973 after 30 years of service. He loved fishing, music, playing the guitar and spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Edna Garnett; 4 children, Jack (Patricia) Garnett, John (Fran) Garnett, Corinne (Randy) Purdy and Steve (Dawn) Garnett; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; 3 sisters, Dolly, Joyce and Georgia; many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha Garnett; daughter, Lynette Garnett; 3 brothers, Frank, Bob and Ernest; 2 sisters, Irene and Ora.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Mundy presiding. Music will be provided by John and Betty Dyer and David Evans. Jack will be laid to rest in Town Creek Memorial Gardens in Speedwell, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in Jack's memory.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of arrangements.